Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $12,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.3% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.6 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.73.

MNST stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.08.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

