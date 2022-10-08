Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 48,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,447,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

EQX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

