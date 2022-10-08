GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Position Lessened by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $91,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 787.3% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 1,638,305 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 33.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 115,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $4.14.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.