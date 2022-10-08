Matthew David Feierstein Sells 1,252 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total transaction of 13,984.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,079,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 23,233,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
EverCommerce Trading Down 9.6 %
Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at 9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 11.13. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of 7.73 and a 52-week high of 21.69.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.06 by -0.12. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of 157.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 152.99 million. On average, analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on EVCM shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 18.25.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
