LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CEO Dan H. Arnold Sells 20,000 Shares

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

LPLA opened at $242.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.88. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.65 and a 12 month high of $247.00.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

LPLA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 250.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

