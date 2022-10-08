Amar K. Goel Sells 1,367 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $24,496.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
PubMatic Stock Performance
PUBM stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $945.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.83.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. PubMatic’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PubMatic by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PubMatic (PUBM)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.