Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Trading Down 3.8%

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $135.75 and last traded at $135.75. Approximately 9,206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,202,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Republic Services Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 368,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,149,000 after purchasing an additional 152,296 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Republic Services by 94.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 48,259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 20,269 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

