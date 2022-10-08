Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $135.08 and last traded at $135.12. Approximately 62,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,130,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.81.

WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.68 and its 200 day moving average is $133.29.

Waste Connections last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

