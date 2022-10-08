Target (NYSE:TGT) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Target Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $152.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Target by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,085 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Target by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,220,000 after acquiring an additional 39,252 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

