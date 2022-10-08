Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.29 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.32%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

