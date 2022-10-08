Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €205.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €205.00 ($209.18) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HNR1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($177.55) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group set a €161.00 ($164.29) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Hannover Rück Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €154.55 ($157.70) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($118.74). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €151.03 and its 200-day moving average price is €145.68.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

