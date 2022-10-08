Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LYV has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $73.35 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.35 and its 200 day moving average is $93.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,282,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

