Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given New $42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut Unum Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.80.

Unum Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $41.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

