Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $3,124,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52.

On Monday, September 12th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $3,453,677.12.

On Friday, September 9th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $3,456,296.32.

On Monday, August 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64.

On Thursday, August 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total value of $4,014,185.92.

Cloudflare Stock Down 9.2 %

NYSE NET opened at $55.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NET. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

