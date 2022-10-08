Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Franklin Resources Inc Acquires 2,967,386 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,967,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $12,670,738.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,790,587 shares in the company, valued at $37,535,806.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 49,621 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $223,294.50.

On Monday, September 19th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 66,591 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $300,325.41.

On Friday, September 16th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 49,769 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $222,467.43.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 100 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $3,050.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $141,075.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 26,347 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $120,142.32.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 1,965,409 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $25,000,002.48.

On Monday, August 29th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72.

On Friday, August 26th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,419 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $139,463.64.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

