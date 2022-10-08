Pendal Group Ltd Sells 7,289 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.79.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. UBS Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

