MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in MSCI by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,473,000 after acquiring an additional 761,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,422,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after buying an additional 360,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.38.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $419.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $465.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.22.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.44%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

