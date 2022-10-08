Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 71,015 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock opened at $256.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.34%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 18.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.65.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

