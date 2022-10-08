Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $16.85 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 244.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Comerica Bank raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Featured Stories

