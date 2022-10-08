AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

APP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.60.

AppLovin Stock Down 6.4 %

APP opened at $19.22 on Friday. AppLovin has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Activity

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AppLovin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $15,120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $1,589,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $15,338,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $3,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

