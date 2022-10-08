AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
APP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.60.
AppLovin Stock Down 6.4 %
APP opened at $19.22 on Friday. AppLovin has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.27.
In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AppLovin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $15,120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $1,589,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $15,338,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $3,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
