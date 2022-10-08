Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $319.70.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $271.86 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,352,000 after acquiring an additional 302,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,702,000 after acquiring an additional 178,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,477,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,152,000 after acquiring an additional 167,230 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,274,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,238,000 after acquiring an additional 56,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

