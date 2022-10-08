Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Associated Capital Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AC opened at $39.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89. Associated Capital Group has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $874.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 165.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $83,934 in the last 90 days. 85.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

