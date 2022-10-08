Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CORZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Core Scientific to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 6.45.

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at 1.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of 2.20 and a 200 day moving average of 3.62. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of 1.26 and a fifty-two week high of 14.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

