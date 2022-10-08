National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) and Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN) Critical Analysis

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) and Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National HealthCare and Genesis Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National HealthCare $1.07 billion 0.88 $138.59 million $2.00 30.50 Genesis Healthcare $3.91 billion 0.00 -$58.96 million N/A N/A

National HealthCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genesis Healthcare.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

46.1% of National HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of National HealthCare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Genesis Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for National HealthCare and Genesis Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National HealthCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Genesis Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

National HealthCare has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genesis Healthcare has a beta of -1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National HealthCare and Genesis Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National HealthCare 2.79% 5.52% 3.62% Genesis Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Summary

National HealthCare beats Genesis Healthcare on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities. The company's medical specialty units comprise memory care units and sub-cute nursing units that provide specialized care and programs for persons with Alzheimer's or related disorders; and assisted living centers offer personal care services and assistance with general activities of daily living, such as dressing, bathing, meal preparation, and medication management. It also offers behavioral health services to both adults and geriatric patients with psychiatric, emotional, and addictive disorders. In addition, it provides health care programs that offer skilled services, such as infusion, wound care and physical, occupational, and speech therapies; hospice care services; operates pharmacies; offers management, accounting, financial, and insurance services; and leases its properties to third party operators. As of February 18, 2022, the company operated 75 skilled nursing facilities with 9,473 beds, 24 assisted living facilities, five independent living facilities, one behavioral health hospital, 34 homecare agencies, and 28 hospice agencies. National HealthCare Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy. In addition, the company offers other specialty medical services, such as physician, staffing, and other healthcare related services. As of December 31, 2020, it provided inpatient services through a network of approximately 341 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 24 states; and supplied rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to approximately 1,400 healthcare locations in 42 states, the District of Columbia and China. The company was formerly known as FC-GEN Operations Investment, LLC and changed its name to Genesis HealthCare, Inc. in February 2015. Genesis HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

