Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Given New $100.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ESTA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $93.80. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average is $61.73.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.
