AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Stock Down 8.3 %

ANGO stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,565.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 36.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.