StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

First United Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50. First United has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

First United Dividend Announcement

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 18.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. First United’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First United during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First United by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First United by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Featured Articles

