DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.16.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $102.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.06 and its 200-day moving average is $89.88. DexCom has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

