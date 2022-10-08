Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Innodata from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

INOD opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. Innodata has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOD. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Innodata by 131.4% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 57,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Innodata by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innodata during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Innodata by 2.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 378,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Innodata by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

