ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Citigroup

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on ArcBest to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ArcBest from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.22.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $75.57 on Friday. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.55.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 103.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 40.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.