Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $300.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $281.38.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $257.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $288.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.42.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

