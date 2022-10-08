Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Kinetik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.17.

Kinetik Price Performance

Kinetik stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. Kinetik has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $45.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.11, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.78.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $335.57 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinetik will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%.

Insider Transactions at Kinetik

In related news, insider Anne Psencik sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $96,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinetik news, insider Anne Psencik sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $96,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jamie Welch bought 5,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.97 per share, with a total value of $187,401.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,894,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,416,927.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,634 in the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kinetik stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 128,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Kinetik at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

