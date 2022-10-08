Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 116,617 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 911,491 shares during the period. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

