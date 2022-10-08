AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Cut to $189.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.00.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $172.28 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $171.01 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.28.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.