AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.17. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.24.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $84.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.55 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $229,168.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $279,713,000 after buying an additional 25,066 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after buying an additional 427,792 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,458,000 after buying an additional 114,814 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,356,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,428,000 after buying an additional 199,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,275,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,783,000 after buying an additional 57,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

