Pendal Group Ltd Sells 83,830 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,830 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,828,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,528,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,199,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,026,000 after acquiring an additional 422,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.20. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

