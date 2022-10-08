Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $878,654,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.