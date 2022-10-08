Pendal Group Ltd Sells 11,879 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,879 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Moderna by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $1,740,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,457,209 shares in the company, valued at $427,775,514.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 640,048 shares of company stock valued at $96,779,742. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.08.

MRNA stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $376.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.39 and its 200 day moving average is $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

