Spire Wealth Management Raises Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 1,827.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 325,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 23,090 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,562,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,786,000 after purchasing an additional 91,644 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 300,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $30.78.

