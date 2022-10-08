Spire Wealth Management Sells 712 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCON. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,731,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,211,000 after purchasing an additional 572,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,140,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,112,000 after purchasing an additional 436,621 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,910,000 after purchasing an additional 35,361 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 892,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 799,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $23.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.81. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62.

