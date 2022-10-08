Brokerages Set Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) PT at $161.25

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 150 to CHF 155 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cheuvreux cut Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLGZY opened at $5.90 on Friday. Flughafen Zürich has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

