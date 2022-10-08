Spire Wealth Management Purchases 16,056 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 241.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 896.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $4,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,128,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,027,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,128,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,027,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $469,450.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,351.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 103,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,708 and sold 403,500 shares valued at $15,281,850. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of KDP stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on KDP shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

