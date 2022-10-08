Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on Centerspace to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.33.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.67. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $112.27.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -121.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Centerspace by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centerspace by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Centerspace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

