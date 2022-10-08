Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CAG. UBS Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.78.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

CAG opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,771,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,704,000 after acquiring an additional 190,872 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

