Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of KIM opened at $18.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,148,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,552,000 after purchasing an additional 411,150 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Kimco Realty by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,362,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,578,000 after buying an additional 273,151 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,219,000 after buying an additional 2,632,139 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

