VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of VerifyMe from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of VerifyMe from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

VerifyMe Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of VRME opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. VerifyMe has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc, a technology solutions provider, provides products to connect brands with consumers in the United States. The company offers VerifyMe Engage services that provides the ability for the brand owner to gather business intelligence and engage with the consumer using authentication test as the initial contact with the consumer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.