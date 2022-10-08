Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Carnival Co. & to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.11.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 3.2 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.