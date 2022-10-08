Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Piper Sandler

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $90.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,638,000 after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,744,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 863,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

