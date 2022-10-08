Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Upgraded to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $46.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $41.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.80 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 29.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,249,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,443,000 after buying an additional 287,054 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,787,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

