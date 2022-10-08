Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HPP stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.69 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -526.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading

